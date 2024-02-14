Bali's New Tourist Tax Has Arrived, Here's What to Know

Here's a piece of Valentine's Day news that international travelers might not love: The popular island destination of Bali is now charging a new tourist tax that just went into effect with Cupid's holiday.

As described on the Indonesian island's official government website, the new tourist tax or levy must be paid by all international travelers to the island as of Wednesday. The tax will cost $10 and can be paid either online through the official Bali Tourism website, or upon arrival at airports and harbors. It is recommended that the tax is paid online before your arrival, however.

The tourist tax does not pertain to visitors to Indonesia who do not travel to Bali. Narrow additional exceptions to the tax are also outlined at the link above. These include holders of diplomatic and official visas, student visa holders, family unification visa holders, and crew members of conveyances.

Proceeds from the tax will go toward preserving Balinese heritage, nurturing nature, and elevating visitor experiences on the island, according to the website.

"Bali and the Indonesian tourism officials have discussed over the last few years how they can protect the environment better, handle mass tourism, improve infrastructure and handle the growing trash problem, increase income for the local population who do not yet benefit from the growing tourism sector," a statement on the website read. "They wish to encourage travelers to respect and participate the local culture more and overall have a better experience when they visit the Island of Gods."

In a statement to the press ahead of the tourism tax going into effect, Bali Acting Governor Sang Made Mahendra Jaya said the revenue was necessary to help Bali remain a top destination in an increasingly competitive global tourism industry, The Bali Sun reported. The new tourist tax will also offset the costs associated with an increase in tourist misbehavior on the island, which has been the subject of a broader crackdown that launched last year.

Bali is the latest of many popular tourist destinations to institute new tourist fees to protect against over tourism and combat misbehavior on the part of international visitors. Thailand instituted a new tourist tax just last year, and the city of Venice’s new tourist fee went into effect in January. Iceland is about to enact its own fee, while Hawaii's governor is attempting to do the same.