Watch 100 People Get Hilariously Surprised by a Popping Balloon

Cut has released a new video in their "Keep It 100" series where 100 people go through the same action in rapid succession. The series moves from confessional and personal ("100 People Tell Us the Worst Thing They've Ever Done") to completely goofy ("100 People Try to Fart").
This new video fits into the latter category. It features 100 people being surprised by a popping balloon. It's not all that soothing, but there is something a little satisfying about watching the anticipation build on their faces as they wait for that familiar pop to arrive. It always does, and it's mostly met with shock. Though, a few stoic individuals aren't phased at all by the sudden outburst.
If that's not enough to sate your craving for weird videos, Cut's other new release is from its "First Takes" series where people try things for the first time. ("Grandpas Smoking Weed for the First Time," anyone?)
In this one, they're trying acupuncture for the first time and having their reaction captured in slow motion. Come for the weird descriptions of what it feels like to have a needle left in your skin, stay for the woman who twitches and yells, "Oh, balls."
