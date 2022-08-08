The Balvenie's New Cask Finish Is its First Series Addition in 9 Years

Beautiful pairings don’t just surface from the mist. It takes time and trial and error to find peanut butter and jelly, lamb and mint, or Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly.

The Balvenie has announced an expansion to its Cask Finishes Range, giving you a chance to see if its 16-year-old scotch finished in Pineau des Charentes casks might be the next PB&J. This is the fourth permanent addition to the Cask Finishes Range, and it’s the first new bottle in the collection in 9 years.

The Balvenie French Oak 16-Year-Old is a single malt that finished its pre-bottle life in casks that held Pineau wine from the French Charentes vineyards. Pineau is an aperitif made with unfermented grapes and cognac. The distillery says the new release was inspired by a “flavor journey” through wine-making regions of France by Lorne Cousin, William Grant & Sons US Ambassador. It’s the first time Balvenie has ever used Pineau French Oak casks.

Other releases in the Cask Finishes Range include the DoubleWood 12-Year-Old, Portwood 21-Year-Old, and the Caribbean Cask 14-Year-Old, which was the most recent addition to the series back in 2013.

A bottle of the new scotch that did a little mingling with fortified wine will run you $175. Finding the next Jordan and Pippin isn't a free journey.