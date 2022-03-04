Bantam Bagels Are Being Recalled Nationwide
Damascus Bakery has voluntarily pulled the product from shelves.
While there's nothing quite like a Saturday morning bagel run, I don't have the patience to wait two hours for my breakfast carbs. That's why you've gotta have them on hand in case of emergency (read: hangovers). But if you typically reach for Bantam Bagels, you might want to reconsider—at least for the time being.
The cream cheese-stuffed bites are being recalled nationwide. On March 2, Damascus Bakery voluntarily pulled its Bantam Classic Bagels from shelves. According to the press release, there was an undeclared egg allergen found.
The affected product has a best-by date of May 27, 2023 labeled on the carton's left side and the bag's top. No reactions or illnesses have been reported as a result of the recall. Still, if you happen to have them in your freezer, Bantam Bagels is advising you to dispose of the product or call customer service for a replacement.
And hey, while you're at it, you might want to double-check your fridge for bad hummus, too. Wegman's just issued a recall of its own across Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.