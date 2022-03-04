Bantam Bagels Are Being Recalled Nationwide

While there's nothing quite like a Saturday morning bagel run, I don't have the patience to wait two hours for my breakfast carbs. That's why you've gotta have them on hand in case of emergency (read: hangovers). But if you typically reach for Bantam Bagels, you might want to reconsider—at least for the time being.

The cream cheese-stuffed bites are being recalled nationwide. On March 2, Damascus Bakery voluntarily pulled its Bantam Classic Bagels from shelves. According to the press release, there was an undeclared egg allergen found.