This Burger Is the Ultimate Tribute to Gene Wilder and Willy Wonka

As you no doubt remember, the three-course bubblegum included tomato soup, roast beef, and blueberry pie. While the rainbow bun is flashy, the ingredients really do recreate that experience with a BL beef patty, popping cheese ("sprinkled with popping candy!"), tomato soup jelly, blueberry and onion jam, and Bar Luca's special Wonka sauce. They don't list potato chips among the ingredients. However, it looks to the untrained but famished eye that there may be some chips involved in this beautiful culinary construction.

Additionally, the restaurant will be giving out a golden ticket in one burger every day that earns the winner some kind of prize from the restaurant. That's a wonderful surprise for anyone ordering a burger, but the best part might be that the burger doesn't appear to end in you inflating like a disgusting mylar balloon and getting rolled out of the restaurant by a crew monotone Oompa Loompas.