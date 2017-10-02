Bubble Tea Soft Serve Is the Brilliant Dessert You Weren't Expecting

Not all hybrid food items are created equal, but every once in a while, two classically delicious dishes come together in an unexpected way to create the perfect combination of flavor and texture. Now, it appears there's yet another candidate worthy of joining the ranks of Giant Taco-Topped Pizzas and Cronuts.
Behold: Bubble Tea Soft Serve.
Dreamed up by the folks at Bar Pa Tea in New York's Nolita neighborhood, bubble tea soft serve is precisely what it sounds like: a cup of creamy tea-flavored soft serve ice cream infused with the signature bulbous tapioca pearls you're used to seeing at the bottom of the popular sweet Taiwanese beverage. At the moment, they're serving up two soft serve flavors, oolong and black tea, which you can get topped with crumbled Oreos and pretzels, in addition to the boba pearls.
If you're not in the mood for something frozen, the shop also specializes in a number of gussied-up traditional bubble teas like a salted caramel oolong or matcha green (with or without regular or mini pearls), plus a matcha lemonade and grapefruit green tea with umebashi (pickled plums).
Looks like your ever-expanding NYC bucket list just got a little longer.
