News

Barack Obama Is a Fully Playable 'NBA 2K17' Character

By Published On 02/15/2017 By Published On 02/15/2017
NykeFaller

Trending

related

JetBlue's Two-Day Flash Sale Has $44 Flights Right Now

related

True Tales of Terrible, Gross Kids in Restaurants (And Their Horrible Parents)

related

How to Get NYC's Coolest Jobs, According to the People Who Have Them

related

Gordon Ramsay Is Hilariously Trashing Random People's Food on Twitter

This shouldn’t come as a surprise to many Barack Obama fans out there, but the man can navigate the bureaucratic rigors of government and also take your ass to the hole. Since retiring, the nation’s 44th president has been kite-surfing with billionaire Richard Branson, but he’s also making inroads in a different arena, throwing down emphatic tomahawk dunks in NBA 2K17.

Using the game’s custom career mode, YouTuber NykeFaller created an Obama-character that strikes an eerie resemblance to the former commander-in-chief. He dunks, he crosses over, he drives ferociously to the rim and humiliates Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony. And oh yes, he dabs. (He's already perfected the mic drop, so why wouldn't Obama dab?)

So if you miss Obama, look out for him in this year's NBA All-Star contest. 

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Sam Blum is a News Staff Writer for Thrillist. He's also a martial arts and music nerd who appreciates a fine sandwich and cute dogs. Find his clips in The Guardian, Rolling Stone, The A.V. Club and Vice. He's on Twitter @Blumnessmonster. 

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
The Nutella Challenge Is Nasty, But Also Totally Delicious

related

READ MORE
Eating Carolina Reapers On a Blind Date Is One Way to Get To Know Each Other

related

READ MORE
Taco Bell Is Launching a Wedding Service in Las Vegas

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like