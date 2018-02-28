Barbra Streisand Revealed She Has 2 Cloned Dogs & Twitter Can't Handle It

Being a very rich and somewhat powerful entertainment icon, Barbra Streisand can do things that other people can't. She can hit the high notes. She can call herself Babs. She can even watch an episode of South Park in which she takes the form of a giant robot hellbent on destroying humanity. But another glaring indication that everyone else in this world is nothing like Streisand surfaced on Tuesday: According to an interview the singer gave to Variety, Barbra Streisand has two cloned dogs.
Yes, Streisand has entered the strange and scientific world of animal cloning and she is enjoying its fruits. Streisand explained to Variety that two of her dogs, Miss Violet and Miss Scarlett, are clones of her previous dog, a Coton du Tulear named Samantha, which passed away last year at the ripe age of 14.
The photo you are bearing witness to below shows Streisand's three current dogs, two of which are the cloned pooches, Miss Violet and Miss Scarlett. The third dog sits closer to Streisand's feet in the photo. The cloned dogs appear to be getting preferential treatment from the singer, because they are literal mirror images of the great Coton du Tulear Samantha. Which was a dog.
Twitter caught wind of this batsh*t news and promptly lost its mind.
It is hard letting go of a beloved animal. But let this be a reminder that when you're Barbra Streisand, you can just clone your dog, and not worry about ever saying goodbye.
