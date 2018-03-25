The World's Most Expensive Philly Cheesesteak Is This $120 Work of Art

While our guide to Philadelphia sandwiches will steer you toward shops that specialize in the Philly cheesesteak, if you really want a trip you and your bank account will never forget, consider checking out Barclay Prime. It's a steakhouse in Philadelphia that sells a $120 cheesesteak, the most expensive in the world.
This sandwich was assembled by executive chef Mark Twersky, who uses A5 wagyu beef for the foundation. Wagyu is famous for being extremely tender and super pricey. It runs at $75 a pound and comes with a certificate of authenticity. So a bodega sandwich this not.
That top-shelf beef is placed on a sesame roll along with foie gras mousse and truffle butter, plus some actual truffles. As if all this weren't enough, Italian Caciotta al Tartufo cheese is involved as well. That cheese is a blend of cow's milk, sheep's milk, and truffles (again). At Pat's King of Steaks nearby, you can order your sandwich topped with CheezWhiz.
Along with the sandwich you get half a bottle of Champagne, so it's not all beef and cheese you're paying for here.
"The guests that do have it, hands down are blown away," Twersky told CNBC, which covered the sandwich on its Secret Lives of the Super Rich. "[They] always say they never imagined they'd have a cheesesteak that tasted like this."
Let's hope that's true considering for the same price at Pat's you could get 12 of them.
h/t CNBC
