Analyst: Whole Foods Is 'Significantly Overpriced'

Although Whole Foods has launched a chain of smaller, slightly cheaper grocery stores, it's safe to say the organic grocer has more work to do to shake off its longtime "Whole Paycheck" nickname. In a recent report, however, a financial analyst offers some blunt advice to the company: just lower your damn prices.

As explained in a report by The Street, Barclays looked at the cost of groceries ordered from Whole Foods via online delivery service Instacart versus the cost of an identical order from an online-only grocery retailer called Thrive. The analysts found that even considering Thrive's $60 annual membership fee and Instacart's $6 delivery fee, Whole Foods will set you back 29% more, according to the report. This is an increasingly important comparison, considering the growing market for grocery delivery services.