People Going Barefoot on Planes Have Officially Crossed a Line

In a "Would You Rather" scenario between discovering a snake under my airplane seat or a grown man’s knobby hairy pale bare toes, I'd pick the snake every single time. At least in the snake situation I might get to meet Samuel L. Jackson. With feet I just get to feel disgusted and irritated with the threat of a federal charge looming over my head if I confront the offender in question.

I've said it before and I'll say it again: if you are going to go shoeless on a flight (side eye) then you need to keep your socks on! Also, it is a huge safety concern!

Unfortunately, planes are cramped communal spaces that trade in each economy passenger’s dignity in exchange for an extra row of seating. And, like in any other communal space on Earth, there are some unofficial rules of conduct that everyone must abide by in order to maintain a general sense of peace. One man depicted in a new viral TikTok video (and likely many, many, many other people) just broke those rules when he took his bare, creepy crawly toes and wormed them under the seat in front of him, making contact with another passenger's leg.

And this woman, fortunately for that man's toes, didn't start pouring a sticky sweet soda all over his feet upon noticing the stinky, fleshy intrusion (unlike another recent viral TikTok video).