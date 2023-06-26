People Going Barefoot on Planes Have Officially Crossed a Line
This viral TikTok is a much more common and horrifying scenario than "Snakes on a Plane."
In a "Would You Rather" scenario between discovering a snake under my airplane seat or a grown man’s knobby hairy pale bare toes, I'd pick the snake every single time. At least in the snake situation I might get to meet Samuel L. Jackson. With feet I just get to feel disgusted and irritated with the threat of a federal charge looming over my head if I confront the offender in question.
I've said it before and I'll say it again: if you are going to go shoeless on a flight (side eye) then you need to keep your socks on! Also, it is a huge safety concern!
Unfortunately, planes are cramped communal spaces that trade in each economy passenger’s dignity in exchange for an extra row of seating. And, like in any other communal space on Earth, there are some unofficial rules of conduct that everyone must abide by in order to maintain a general sense of peace. One man depicted in a new viral TikTok video (and likely many, many, many other people) just broke those rules when he took his bare, creepy crawly toes and wormed them under the seat in front of him, making contact with another passenger's leg.
And this woman, fortunately for that man's toes, didn't start pouring a sticky sweet soda all over his feet upon noticing the stinky, fleshy intrusion (unlike another recent viral TikTok video).
In the nearly 56,000 comments on the video, just about every single person expressed extreme disgust at this poor traveler's rather footy predicament. “The way I would have stomped on it and said, ‘Oh I’m sorry I thought it was a bug,’” one person commented. That comment had 214,000 likes in agreement.
Amtrak's TikTok account took the opportunity to remind everyone that such a toes-heavy experience wouldn't happen on the train, and many others suggested suing or pressing charges against the owner of the offending appendage. If the common man's opinion isn't enough, this is also an opinion held by White Lotus actor Aubrey Plaza, who just called barefoot flying one of her pet peeves in a new interview.
And while there's probably not much of a case to be made in the American court system about wiggling, wandering, pale, hairy bare toes touching other people on airplanes, there is a case to be made in Thrillist's court of opinion. As an unofficial judge with 55,000 commenters, 4.2 million likes, and Aubrey Plaza as my jury, we unanimously find that this offending passenger is sentenced to say sorry to everyone, buy some socks, and promise to NEVER go barefoot on a plane ever again.