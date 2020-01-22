Barefoot Wine Is Unleashing a Spiked Seltzer-Wine Hybrid

Everyone and their mother wants in on the spiked seltzer success. Budweiser, Natty Light, and Four Loko have all introduced their own variants right alongside industry heavy hitters White Claw and Truly. And now, yet another fan-favorite beverage maker is joining the ranks: Barefoot is rolling out a hard seltzer-wine hybrid.
The brand's new boozy bubbly water, which combines seltzer, wine, and natural flavors, is set to make its official debut in February 2020, the company said in a press release. And while the flavors -- Pineapple & Passion Fruit, Cherry & Cranberry, Peach & Nectarine, and Strawberry & Guava -- are enough to warrant serious attention all on their own, the nutrition stats are a selling point, too. Each 250ml can boasts a humble 70 calories (that's less than White Claw and Truly), 2g of sugar, and a 4% ABV.
"At Barefoot, we are passionate about creating products that meet the various lifestyles and tastes of our diverse consumer base," Vice President of Marketing Anna Bell said in a statement. "With Barefoot Hard Seltzer, we wanted to create a delicious and light-bodied, wine-based hard seltzer that can be enjoyed at home, on the go, or with family and friends."
Though the whole wine-seltzer combo is unlike much of what we've seen on the market, Barefoot isn't the only brand looking to innovate. Earlier this month, Truly introduced a seltzer lemonade concoction in Classic, Black Cherry, Strawberry, and Mango flavors.
