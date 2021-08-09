This Barilla Pasta Box-Inspired Handbag Lets You Wear Your Favorite Carbs

During what he describes to Thrillist as the "worst of the pandemic," New York-based artist Nikolas Bentel found inspiration in an unlikely source: the same blue Barilla pasta box that stared back at him day and day out from his kitchen cupboard, transforming it into a satirical style moment.

Bentel, who's known specifically for his humorous projects, created a specialty leather handbag that looks exactly like a penne box—just with a stitched leather handle, gold chain shoulder strap, and you know, no actual pasta. It even features the Barilla logo, nutrition facts, and cooking instructions.

"In order to make the bag, I started with talking with the bag and leather experts who knew what materials and manufacturing [process] I should use," Bentel tells Thrillist. "I went to a number of bag makers to collect samples. The final step was to commission a bag maker with the full order. The UV printing process was key to making the bag look as realistic as possible."