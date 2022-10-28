Barilla Is Being Sued for Not Actually Making Its Pasta in Italy

Understandably, a consumer might assume "Italy's #1 pasta" is actually made in Italy, but spoiler alert, it's not. Barilla's collection of fusilli, rigatoni, spaghetti, and more is produced mainly in Iowa and New York, and now, the pasta maker is in (boiling) hot (pasta) water for it.

Customers Matthew Sinatro and Jessica Prost have filed a class-action lawsuit in Northern California claiming the pasta maker is deliberately deceiving shoppers because of the slogan printed on the packaging, NPR reports.

Here's their argument. Sinatro and Prost claim they would've chosen cheaper brands over Barilla if they knew they weren't actually buying Italian-made noodles.

"[C]onsumers willingly pay more for Italian sounding and/or looking products," the complaint reads, noting that Barilla used false advertising "[i]n an effort to increase profits and to obtain an unfair competitive advantage."

Now not all Barilla pasta is made in the US. There are two exceptions. Barilla Tortellini and Barilla Oven Ready Lasagne are both made in Italy. However, the rest of the products are produced at Ames, Iowa and Avon, New York plants.

Barilla filed a motion to get the case dismissed, claiming the plaintiffs couldn't prove there is actually any financial harm. However, the request was denied by a judge last week.