Barilla Is Sending a Lucky Couple to Italy to Celebrate Valentine's Day
Lovebirds and happy couples, this one's for you. The month of love is fast approaching and for the occasion, Barilla is willing to send one lucky couple to Italy to celebrate.
Winners will get the chance to experience a pasta-filled trip, and they won't have to worry about a single thing. Roundtrip airfare for two will be included, as will be the hotel accommodations in both Parma and Florence. Guests will also be gifted up to three tours in Parma, and they'll get the chance to taste world-class meals and enjoy authentic pasta experiences.
The once-in-a-lifetime Italy trip is actually the grand prize of a larger Valentine's Day celebratory sweepstakes contest from Barilla that coincides with the launch of a new limited-edition heart-shaped pasta cut, dubbed Barilla Love. Inspired by the Mezzi Rigatoni shape, which is famous for its sauce-retaining ridges, the Barilla Love shape is the perfect way to express love through cooking and food.
"Each pasta shape has a story. For us, reimagining our iconic Blue Box pasta line to include this charming shape is one other way pasta enthusiasts can celebrate their love for one another and their love of pasta," Melissa Tendick, VP of Marketing, Barilla Americas, said in a statement. "There is no better way to show you care than through cooking, and we're looking forward to seeing our fans create authentic, delicious Italian meals at home this Valentine's Day."
The only way for you to get your hands on the cutest pasta shape ever is by entering Barilla's Valentine's Day contest. You just have to fill out a submission form including your contact information as well as a few sentences on how Barilla brings you closer to your loved ones. Winners will be chosen randomly, and they will receive a Barilla Love Pasta kit, which will feature a 12-ounce box of Barilla Love as well as Barilla Valentine's cards, Barilla recipes, and extra items to help you prepare a perfect Valentine's Day dish.
You have time until February 1 at 11:59 pm ET to enter the Barilla Love giveaway. To learn more and to submit your entry you can visit this website.