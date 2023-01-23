Barilla Is Sending a Lucky Couple to Italy to Celebrate Valentine's Day

Lovebirds and happy couples, this one's for you. The month of love is fast approaching and for the occasion, Barilla is willing to send one lucky couple to Italy to celebrate.

Winners will get the chance to experience a pasta-filled trip, and they won't have to worry about a single thing. Roundtrip airfare for two will be included, as will be the hotel accommodations in both Parma and Florence. Guests will also be gifted up to three tours in Parma, and they'll get the chance to taste world-class meals and enjoy authentic pasta experiences.

The once-in-a-lifetime Italy trip is actually the grand prize of a larger Valentine's Day celebratory sweepstakes contest from Barilla that coincides with the launch of a new limited-edition heart-shaped pasta cut, dubbed Barilla Love. Inspired by the Mezzi Rigatoni shape, which is famous for its sauce-retaining ridges, the Barilla Love shape is the perfect way to express love through cooking and food.