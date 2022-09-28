Barnes & Noble Stores Offer Free Coffee for National Coffee Day

No one is surprised when someone likes coffee or says they have it every morning or swears they absolutely have to drink a pot every day. A little further down the list of coffee-related clichés sits this reminder that a cup goes quite well with a book. (Bonus points for adding a porch and sunset to that equation, I suppose.)

Barnes and Noble is one place that knows that combination better than most places. The bookstore chain that touts a cafe in most locations is getting in on the National Coffee Day celebration. On September 29, you can stop into a Barnes & Noble—more specifically, the B&N Café—for a free tall hot or iced coffee with the purchase of any baked item.

If you love any excuse that gives you a free cup of coffee, there are plenty beyond this on National Coffee Day. Dunkin’, Peet’s, Caribou Coffee, and dozens of other places are offering free coffees or discounts on espresso drinks. That includes Krispy Kreme, which promises a free cup of coffee and a free donut for the holiday, and you don't even have to buy anything to get the freebie.