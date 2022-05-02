Barnes & Noble Is Giving Teachers Totally Free Coffee This Week

You don’t have to work around teachers to know that their job isn’t easy. Their jobs are important, difficult, and the work is often under-appreciated even before you acknowledge that they’re consistently forced to deal with political games that impact their jobs.

Well, it’s Teacher Appreciation Week, and it won't solve all the problems teachers face, but it’s a nice start. To help the week get off on the right foot, Barnes & Noble is offering teachers a totally free cup of coffee.

The week runs from May 2-6, but May 3 is Teacher Appreciation Day, the week’s apex. That’s when you can grab a free tall cup of hot or iced coffee at Barnes & Noble when you flash a valid teacher’s ID.

It’s a little thank you that can make the morning or lunch break go by a little more smoothly. If you’re looking for something a little more substantive, there are a whole lot of deals out there for teachers to enjoy during Teacher Appreciation Week.