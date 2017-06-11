News

Watch This Amazing Bartender Pour 10 Drinks at Once

This guy from Ireland just won gold at the bartenders' olympics. Of course, that's not a real thing. But if it were, pouring 10 drinks at once in the coolest way possible would totally win gold. 

Tully's Bar in Carlow, Ireland, home of the Jägerbomb, just posted a video of one of its talented bar men completing an insane pour. Bartender Ross manages to pour 10 shots of Jäger at once by stacking glasses on top of each other. But the trick doesn't end there. He then flips the shots into glasses filled with Red Bull sitting on the bar, causing the shots to fall into each glass like dominos and completing 10 Jägerbombs.

But really, you have to watch the video for the full effect. It's so fantastic it will almost make you want a Jägerbomb.

Kara King is a News Writer at Thrillist and can't do any bar tricks. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow her at @karatillie.

