This Company Gives Workers $5K a Year for Vacation & 4-Day Weeks in Summer

Whatever gig you've got going right now is great and all, but it might be time to apply for a new job --specifically one at Basecamp, the tech company responsible for creating the web framework Ruby on the Rails and the project management software that the company is named for. The perks sound too freakin' good. Let's stack 'em:
- paid time off
- healthcare plans
- 401(k) matching
- $100/month for fresh produce
- $100/month for home massages
- 16 weeks paid parental leave
- a $5,000/year vacation stipend
- 4-day, 32-hour weeks during the summer
- a sabbatical for every three years you work at the company
If those all sound like sweeter perks than what you're used to, you're not alone, and the company's CEO seems to be well-aware of it. "I'd love to continue to give more and more things to make people happier and more comfortable," its CEO, Jason Fried, boasted to Business Insider, which reported the perks last week. "I'm just running out of ideas for it." Business Insider reports that the company chooses not to focus too much on whether a higher standard of living will make the employees better at their jobs, instead looking at the perks and benefits as "virtues in and of themselves."
If an employee has an idea for a new, reasonable benefit, Fried said, he puts it to vote to the staff, considers whether or not it's doable, and, if it is, makes it happen. If that sounds too good to be true in the Abaddon of corporate wretchedness that the 2017 tech industry is known to be, consider two things: (1) the company's got just 50 employees; and (2) Basecamp, a self-funded entity, has no board of directors to appease.
This sets it apart dramatically from larger tech companies. Nick Bilton of Vanity Fair has written quite a bit about how a board of directors can command a vice grip on a tech company looking to go public. Basecamp, a company that reportedly hasn't seen much turnover in recent years, presumably because of benefits like this, doesn't have those concerns, and its employees don't either. We should note that it's not the only tech company that offers sweet benefits, either. Large companies like Facebook, Netflix, and Microsoft have stepped up their perks game considerably in recent years too, probably because most employees should understand that your job isn't what matters the most in life.
"Go enjoy the weather, go enjoy the weekend, go on vacation," Fried said. "It's really about distancing yourself from this trend of being always on, always working."
Amen to that.
h/t Business Insider
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.