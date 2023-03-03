This Company Literally Wants to Send Your Boss on a Vacation to Hell

Before you throw your hands up in the air and start cheering in the name of hexes and witches in response to the above headline, we have a couple of things to go over.

Yes, you read that right—project management system Basecamp wants to send your boss on a vacation to Hell. And no, Lucifer will not be at the entrance gates to welcome and usher your boss in with flaming swords of any sort.

As it turns out, Hell is a real place on earth, although it might very well be a paradise. To celebrate three wellness- and employee-focused holidays, including National Employee Appreciation Day, National I Want You to Be Happy Day, and National Day of Unplugging, Basecamp is looking to send your boss to Hell, Grand Cayman on a gorgeous five-night trip for two.

You might be wondering what's in it for you, and that is a fair question. Think about it—sending your boss away for a while means less distractions in the office for you. As Basecamp puts it, the winner will have the time to get their job done without incessant meetings, calls, emails, and chats coming from their higher-up.

You do, however, have a choice. If you're the winner, you will have the option to keep your boss at home and go on this awesome vacation yourself.

Either way, it's a vacation nobody will want to miss out on. The six-day, five-night trip for two in Grand Cayman will include roundtrip airfare for two to the Georgetown, Grand Cayman from a major airport within the 48 contiguous US, a visit to the "Depths of Hell" in the district of West Bay, Grand Cayman, roundtrip transportation, and $1,000 to freely spend at your leisure. In total, the trip value is $10,000.

Entering the sweepstakes is easy. You just need to visit this website to submit your entry, and you have until 11:59 pm ET on March 31 to do so. Best of luck, and may you or your boss go to Hell!