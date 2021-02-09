Basil Is Being Recalled in 10 States Over Potential Parasite Contamination

Your Margherita pizza on National Pizza Day might demand a second look. Basil has been recalled in ten states.

Shenandoah Growers launched a recall of 3,240 packages of its organic basil in clamshell packages on February 8. The recall, shared through the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), says that there's a risk of Cyclospora contamination. It's a parasite that causes Cyclosporiasis, an intestinal infection that causes severe pain, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and other unpleasant symptoms.

The recall was initiated based on a sample collected from the bulk product, which was tested by the FDA. The basil was packaged under brands that include Shenandoah Growers, That's Tasty, and Simple Truth. The contaminated produce was distributed to stores that include Kroger.

The recalled basil was distributed on February 3 and 4 to stores in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, Tennessee, and Wisconsin. If you might have this basil in your kitchen, you can find images and lot codes for the items listed on the FDA recall page.

If this basil is sitting in your kitchen, you should toss it in the trash or return it. You don't want to take a chance.