Baskin-Robbins New Flavor Evokes Breakfast in Bed
What if, for breakfast in bed, you had ice cream in bed?
One classic Mother's Day tradition is giving mom breakfast in bed. And although Baskin-Robbins might not be able to give moms a balanced breakfast on their big day, the ice cream company is still trying to keep the tradition alive with the new Breakfast in Bed ice cream flavor.
The brand new flavor features buttermilk pancake and maple syrup-flavored Ice Creams, fluffy Pancake Pieces, and a blueberry compote swirl. The Baskin-Robbins research team tested several different flavor combinations, including buttermilk pancake and blueberry ice creams swirled with maple syrup, but ultimately chose the compote swirl so fans could have an ice cream that tasted like a stack of pancakes complemented by a side of fruit.
Right in line with the breakfast in bed theme, the brand is also introducing the Tall Stack Cake. The new ice cream cake looks like an actual stack of pancakes topped with Caramel Praline "syrup" and a scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream as a dollop of "butter." The cake is customizable with your favorite Baskin-Robbins ice cream and cake flavor.
Both breakfast-themed treats are currently available at Baskin-Robbins locations nationwide. The Tall Stack Cake will only be available for a limited time.