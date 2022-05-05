Baskin-Robbins New Flavor Evokes Breakfast in Bed

One classic Mother's Day tradition is giving mom breakfast in bed. And although Baskin-Robbins might not be able to give moms a balanced breakfast on their big day, the ice cream company is still trying to keep the tradition alive with the new Breakfast in Bed ice cream flavor.

The brand new flavor features buttermilk pancake and maple syrup-flavored Ice Creams, fluffy Pancake Pieces, and a blueberry compote swirl. The Baskin-Robbins research team tested several different flavor combinations, including buttermilk pancake and blueberry ice creams swirled with maple syrup, but ultimately chose the compote swirl so fans could have an ice cream that tasted like a stack of pancakes complemented by a side of fruit.