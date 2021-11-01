Baskin-Robbins Turkey Cake Returns and a New Holiday Ice Cream Flavor Arrives

By Caitlyn Hitt

Published on 11/1/2021 at 4:56 PM

Now that Halloween is in the rearview, it's time to start thinking about the holidays and what you will bring to your gatherings. You could bring a traditional side or a pie, or you could think outside of the box and let Baskin-Robbins do the work for you. The ice cream scoopery is bringing back its wildly popular Turkey Cake just in time for Thanksgiving.

Customers who pop into Baskin-Robbins throughout November will find the all-ice cream Turkey Cakes back on freezer shelves. The ice cream cake is officially a holiday season staple. It features a praline glaze on the outside, giving the "turkey" its shiny brown color, and there are also two sugar cone legs situated on top of a frosting garnish. Customers can make Baskin-Robbins Turkey Cakes their own by selecting an ice cream flavor of their choice for the "cake."

Speaking of ice cream, the company is rolling out a festive new flavor for November, which would be great in a Turkey Cake, bowl, cone, or any other way you might enjoy ice cream. Baskin-Robbins is introducing a Snickerdoodle Chai flavor. The chilly dessert offering features a vanilla chai flavored ice cream swirled with a cinnamon streusel ribbon and snickerdoodle dough pieces.

Who says ice cream can't be a cold-weather treat?

