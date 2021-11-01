Baskin-Robbins Turkey Cake Returns and a New Holiday Ice Cream Flavor Arrives
Now that's something to be thankful for!
Now that Halloween is in the rearview, it's time to start thinking about the holidays and what you will bring to your gatherings. You could bring a traditional side or a pie, or you could think outside of the box and let Baskin-Robbins do the work for you. The ice cream scoopery is bringing back its wildly popular Turkey Cake just in time for Thanksgiving.
Customers who pop into Baskin-Robbins throughout November will find the all-ice cream Turkey Cakes back on freezer shelves. The ice cream cake is officially a holiday season staple. It features a praline glaze on the outside, giving the "turkey" its shiny brown color, and there are also two sugar cone legs situated on top of a frosting garnish. Customers can make Baskin-Robbins Turkey Cakes their own by selecting an ice cream flavor of their choice for the "cake."
Speaking of ice cream, the company is rolling out a festive new flavor for November, which would be great in a Turkey Cake, bowl, cone, or any other way you might enjoy ice cream. Baskin-Robbins is introducing a Snickerdoodle Chai flavor. The chilly dessert offering features a vanilla chai flavored ice cream swirled with a cinnamon streusel ribbon and snickerdoodle dough pieces.
Who says ice cream can't be a cold-weather treat?