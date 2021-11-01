Baskin-Robbins Turkey Cake Returns and a New Holiday Ice Cream Flavor Arrives

Now that Halloween is in the rearview, it's time to start thinking about the holidays and what you will bring to your gatherings. You could bring a traditional side or a pie, or you could think outside of the box and let Baskin-Robbins do the work for you. The ice cream scoopery is bringing back its wildly popular Turkey Cake just in time for Thanksgiving.

Customers who pop into Baskin-Robbins throughout November will find the all-ice cream Turkey Cakes back on freezer shelves. The ice cream cake is officially a holiday season staple. It features a praline glaze on the outside, giving the "turkey" its shiny brown color, and there are also two sugar cone legs situated on top of a frosting garnish. Customers can make Baskin-Robbins Turkey Cakes their own by selecting an ice cream flavor of their choice for the "cake."