Baskin-Robbins Rebrands with a New Logo and 3 New Flavors of Ice Cream

Baskin-Robbins has been around since 1945 when the passion of two ice cream enthusiasts led to the creation of a company that would ultimately produce more than 1,400 flavors of ice cream. Now, in the 21st century, Baskin-Robbins is updating its logo, packaging, employee uniforms, and tagline. That new tagline? "Seize the Yay." I like it: short, sweet, and a fun play on words. "For more than 75 years, Baskin-Robbins has been the destination for celebrating the moments that matter most. Our new look and manifesto recognize the extraordinary role ice cream has played in our customers lives, along with our continued commitment to innovation and creating someone's next favorite flavor," said Vice President of Marketing and Culinary at Baskin-Robbins, Jerid Grandinetti, in a press release shared with Thrillist.

"Small moments that spark joy often get taken for granted. We're encouraging people to pause and celebrate any moment that brings happiness with Baskin-Robbins," Grandinetti shared. As part of the rebrand, Baskin-Robbins will be launching limited-edition merch, which is the first official line of branded merchandise in the company's 77-year history. You'll be able to purchase the items, including skateboards and bikes, at ShopBaskinRobbins.com starting on April 18.

Perhaps the most exciting part of this whole rebrand is the three new flavors inspired by the ethos of “Seize the Yay.” There is Non-Dairy Mint Choc Chunk, which offers a coconut milk-based version of the regular fan favorite, made of mint, chocolate chunks, and a fudge swirl. Ube Coconut Swirl is made of coconut flavored ice cream with ube flavored swirls made from real ube from the Philippines. The third new flavor is Totally Unwrapped, which is a pairing of peanut butter and chocolate ice cream filled with fudge-covered pretzels, fudge and caramel-covered peanuts, and a salted caramel swirl. Find the nearest Baskin-Robbins near you and check out the complete rebrand at BaskinRobbins.com.

