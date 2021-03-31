Baskin-Robbins Debuts Sweet & Savory Mangonadas for Spring
Plus, there's a new Flavor of the Month and a way to get $5 off your order.
The research & development team at Baskin-Robbins has been working for over two years to concoct a mangonada recipe. Finally, fans can taste BR's take on the frozen Mexican beverage, just in time for spring.
Baskin-Robbins' Mangonada is a frozen blend of mango puree and chamoy, creating a sweet, tart, and savory flavor profile. It's dusted with Tajín Clásico Seasoning, which contains mild chili peppers, lime, and sea salt.
To find the perfect recipe, Baskin-Robbins' so-called flavor experts taste tested dozens of mangonadas and learned from experts along the way.
"As a brand rooted in flavor innovation, our team is constantly looking for ways to bring bold, exciting new flavors to our guests," said Shannon Blakely, marketing & culinary VP at Baskin-Robbins, in a press release. "We are excited to share the Mangonada with all of our guests and honor the culture of many of the communities we serve."
The Mangonada comes in three sizes and will be available through the end of May. You can find it at any local Baskin-Robbins or order it for delivery through Uber Eats or DoorDash.
How To Get $5 off a MangonadaTo encourage guests to try its new Mangonada, Baskin-Robbins partnered with DoorDash to offer fans $5 off during a select week in April.
Between Monday, April 12, and Sunday, April 18, people who order a Mangonada for delivery via DoorDash can enjoy $5 off their total. The only caveat is that orders must meet a $15 minimum to qualify. That should be no problem if you're ordering for more than one person, but may be a dealbreaker for someone who's only ordering for one.
April's Non-dairy Flavor of the MonthEvery month, Baskin-Robbins features a new and exciting flavor for its guests. In March, it was a rich Oreo 'n Cold Brew ice cream. For April 2021, the highlighted flavor is Watermelon Swirl Sorbet, a fruity, non-dairy frozen dessert that's great for a hot day.
Watermelon Swirl Sorbet is a sweet watermelon sorbet containing a tart, raspberry-flavored ribbon swirl. It's light and smooth and perhaps not as indulgent as other ice creams on the roster, but that makes it all the better for a month that promises to bring more warmth and sunshine.