Baskin-Robbins Debuts Sweet & Savory Mangonadas for Spring

The research & development team at Baskin-Robbins has been working for over two years to concoct a mangonada recipe. Finally, fans can taste BR's take on the frozen Mexican beverage, just in time for spring.

Baskin-Robbins' Mangonada is a frozen blend of mango puree and chamoy, creating a sweet, tart, and savory flavor profile. It's dusted with Tajín Clásico Seasoning, which contains mild chili peppers, lime, and sea salt.

To find the perfect recipe, Baskin-Robbins' so-called flavor experts taste tested dozens of mangonadas and learned from experts along the way.

"As a brand rooted in flavor innovation, our team is constantly looking for ways to bring bold, exciting new flavors to our guests," said Shannon Blakely, marketing & culinary VP at Baskin-Robbins, in a press release. "We are excited to share the Mangonada with all of our guests and honor the culture of many of the communities we serve."

The Mangonada comes in three sizes and will be available through the end of May. You can find it at any local Baskin-Robbins or order it for delivery through Uber Eats or DoorDash.