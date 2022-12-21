You Can Get 31% Off Your Favorite Ice Cream Scoops at Baskin-Robbins Right Now

Hanukkah is in full swing, and Christmas is mere days out, so if your sugar rush hasn't started yet, get on it. Baskin-Robbins is making that assignment even easier by giving customers 31% off scoops at ice cream shops nationwide.

Through December 31, you can get 31% off all 31 flavors, but if you really want to get in the holiday spirit, go with one of the chain's limited-edition releases. Baskin-Robbins is introducing a new Peppermint Cocoa Shake along with its fan-favorite Peppermint flavor. The latter features Peppermint-flavored ice cream brimming with crunchy peppermint candy pieces, while the Peppermint Cocoa Shake features that same Peppermint Ice Cream with whole milk and chocolate syrup.