Baskin-Robbins Is Now Available for Delivery Nationwide on Uber Eats

You know that feeling when a craving strikes but you can’t be bothered to move and the place doesn’t deliver? Baskin-Robbins doesn’t want you to feel that anymore. The ice cream scoopery teamed up with Uber Eats to make its menu of cold creations available wherever you are. Okay, maybe not wherever, but at a lot more places.

As part of Baskin-Robbins’ partnership with Uber Eats, more than 1,600 stores across the country will now be delivering dessert to your door, the companies announced on Wednesday. It’s a big win for convenience and ice cream cravings and the creamery is celebrating in a big way. Those who spend $10 or more on Baskin-Robbins through Uber Eats will be charged a $0 delivery fee. No promo code is necessary, all you’ve got to do is load up your cart.

This sweet deal will be available from October 29 through November 4, so maybe order ice cream for lunch this week. Live a little. It’ll help soothe your quarantine blues and make election night a little easier without the hangover. Baskin-Robbins will continue to be available on Uber Eats, but after the promotion melts away, you’ll have to pay for delivery.

“We’re excited to bring the convenience of delivery to even more guests who are looking for ways to enjoy their favorite Baskin Robbins treats at home,” Nicole Boutwell, director of digital marketing at the company, said in a press release. “As people continue to find comfort in ice cream and sweet treats from our specialty ice cream shops, we’re very excited to team up with Uber Eats to expand our easy ordering and contactless delivery options to our loyal guests nationwide.”