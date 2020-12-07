You Can Win Free Ice Cream for Life in Honor of Baskin-Robbins’ 75th Anniversary

How much ice cream can one person consume in a lifetime? How many times can one individual cycle through each of Baskin-Robbins’ 31 flavors if given unlimited opportunities? How many among us are given the opportunity to find out? Maybe you, if you enter to win BR’s 75th anniversary sweepstakes.

“There’s no better way to commemorate our 75th birthday than taking a walk down memory lane and hearing about your favorite Baskin-Robbins memories,” reads a press release. “So, to mark the occasion, we’re hosting the Baskin-Robbins 75th Birthday Sweepstakes where you can share your favorite memory for a chance to win one of 75 ice cream prizes, including free ice cream for life!”

To enter, post your memory to BR’s Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter pages with the hashtag #BRSweepstakes before 11 pm PT on December 11. Winners will be selected at random and 75 prizes, including gift cards, free ice cream for a year (amounting to $260), and the grand prize, free ice cream for life (amounting to $7,800), will be awarded shortly thereafter.

Entrants must be 16 or older and you can read the rest of the rules and regulations here.