Baskin-Robbins Is Giving Out Free Scoops Today for National Ice Cream Day
Bonus ice cream is headed your way to honor this very important holiday.
There's absolutely no point to National Ice Cream Day on Sunday, July 19, if you aren't getting hooked up with a little bonus ice cream.
You know where this is going. We aren't here to talk about how you can't get bonus treats for Ice Cream Day. Baskin-Robbins is offering a free regular scoop in recognition of the kinda-sorta holiday. You can get it when you place an order for at least $15 through DoorDash. You'll need to drop in the code "BASKINSCOOP" while ordering to reap the rewards of your very specific ice cream discount knowledge.
Though, being the ice cream aficionado you are, you know there's a lot more going on than just National Ice Cream Day. All of July is National Ice Cream Month. So, all month long, you can bask in a $0 delivery fee at Baskin when you order through DoorDash and hit the $15 minimum.
And yes, your eyes have not deceived you. That's DoorDash, and that means you can get ice cream delivered to your door. (A sundae kit, maybe?) It's a true miracle during a month when ice cream is very necessary, but social distancing has most people thinking twice about standing in line to grab a cone.
