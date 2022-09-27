Baskin-Robbins Is Dropping Its Spiciest Ice Cream Yet This Month

Even if your Halloween is usually all treat, no trick, you should make an exception this year. At least for Baskin-Robbins flavor, which, surprisingly, is all the latter. The ice cream maker has unveiled its Flavor of the Month, which is the spiciest yet.

Beginning October 1, the Spicy 'n Spooky scoops are debuting at shops nationwide, and Baskin-Robbins is quite literally daring you to try it. The heat-forward new flavor features white chocolate ghost pepper ice cream (yes, you read that right) with rich, black dark chocolate ice cream and spicy blood orange flakes.

This ice cream is no child's play, either. Ghost Peppers rank a whopping 1,041,427 on the Scoville scale. However, according to the brand, the combo combines a blend of "spicy and sweet."

"As ice cream experts with more than 1,400 flavors in our library, we continue to find ways to push boundaries and incorporate exciting new ingredients into our scoops like real Ghost Pepper and our darkest chocolate yet," Director of Research and Development Jeanne Bolger said in a press release. "We're excited to evoke the spookiness that comes with the season, using flavor elements we've never offered before in an ice cream, and we're looking forward to guests' reactions for those who are brave enough to try Spicy 'n Spooky."

The new Trixie the Ghost Cake, meanwhile, won't scorch off your tastebuds. The menu addition features a cobweb bow made of icing and fudge with dark chocolate ghostly features. You can customize it with either Snickers or Reese's ice cream.