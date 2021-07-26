Baskin-Robbins Is Bringing Back Gold Medal Ribbon Ice Cream

You may not be able to go for the gold in the Olympics, but you can at Baskin-Robbins. Just in time for the Tokyo 2020 Games, the creamery is once again rolling out its popular Gold Medal Ribbon ice cream.

For those unfamiliar, Gold Medal Ribbon ice cream combines chocolate and vanilla ice cream with a caramel ribbon that runs throughout. The decades-old favorite will be around indefinitely, but not forever, so get it while you can.

Customers can order up a scoop or two in a bowl, on a cone, or in any other way you like, whether that's on a Polar Pizza or in an Ice Cream Cake. Baskin-Robbins is also offering its Gold Medal Ribbon ice cream for delivery or pick up via DoorDash, Uber Eats, and online ordering.

The flavor was first introduced in 1979 "to honor being a champion with every scoop," per the company. It quickly became a fan favorite and returns every so often for a short time.