Baskin-Robbins Turned a Box of Chocolates into Ice Cream Cake for Valentine's Day

The best things in life are free. The days getting longer, winter slowly turning to spring, and enduring Super Bowl halftime show memes are unwritten love letters to us all. But Valentine’s Day is also less than one week away and the time to plan is now for all who observe. Why not celebrate with history’s greatest couple: ice cream and cake.

Baskin-Robbins marries the confectionary lovebirds and adds a little trompe-l'œil with its ‘box of chocolates’ ice cream cake. Fashioned after a classic heart-shaped box of chocolates, the cake is made to order with your choice of cake and ice cream flavors, covered in fudge, and topped with milk chocolate candies to finish that canonical Valentine’s Day gift effect. It's over the top, for sure, but not so much as sister brand Dunkin's super-sweet Valentine's Day donut cocktail recipes.

Baskin-Robbins is also offering another festive option should the cake-box of chocolates hybrid not be a good fit: Love Potion #31 ice cream. This classic features raspberry-filled chocolate hearts, chocolate chips, and a raspberry ribbon swirled in white chocolate and raspberry ice cream, per a press release.

B-R’s Box of Chocolates Cake is available to order via the chain's website, on its mobile app, or at its physical shops. The cake starts at under $20 depending on size and location and can be made to serve 2-12. But this Valentine’s Day, who’s counting?