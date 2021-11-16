Baskin-Robbins Is Giving Away 1,000 Free Ice Cream Cakes This Black Friday

Thanksgiving is great for many reasons, not the least of which is the massive feast, but everyone knows the Black Friday deals are the icing on top. This year, Baskin-Robbins is making Black Friday even sweeter with an epic freebie.

The ice cream purveyor is giving away 1,000 free ice cream cakes on Black Friday. All you have to do is order using the code SNOWMAN. If you don't get your free cake, fear not. Baskin-Robbins is also running another deal that'll save you big on any of its cakes.

From Black Friday to Cyber Monday, customers who order online can enjoy 20% off any ice cream cake Baskin-Robbins has to offer. All you have to do is order online using the code HOLIDAY.

TVs and electronics are great, but free cake? We'd take that deal any day. Did we mention Baskin-Robbins just added a new ice cream cake, and a new flavor of the month, to its lineup? As if freebies aren't sweet enough, customers can pop into their local Baskin-Robbins and purchase a Brrr the Snowman Cake for a limited time.

The cake is designed to look like a semi-melted snowman, complete with a "carrot" nose, "tree branch" arms, "buttons," and a fudge smile. Each snowman cake is accessorized with a frosting scarf and a "melted" ice cream cone on its head. The cake is completely customizable and can be made with whatever ice cream tickles your fancy.

That includes Baskin-Robbins' new flavor, Gingerbread House. The festive flavor features gingerbread ice cream swirled with gingersnap cookie bites and peppermint pieces, and the cake is finished off with a confetti icing drizzle.

Basically, we're saying to make sure you save some room for dessert this Black Friday. Oh, and maybe map out the quickest route from wherever you are to a Baskin-Robbins.