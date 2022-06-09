Baskin-Robbins Drops 2 Father's Day-Themed Cakes & a New Ice Cream Flavor

Baskin-Robbins has been giving fans the sugar high they needed but didn't ask for this spring. The company re-branded and dropped new flavors and unveiled its very first Boba beverage. To celebrate the beginning of summer and Father's Day, Baskin-Robbins is now giving fans a new ice cream flavor and two cool-looking cakes that will make you think of dads far and wide.

Baskin-Robbins June flavor is the new Grilled Peaches 'n Cream. The flavor features classic vanilla-flavored ice cream paired with rich grilled-flavored peaches and a cinnamon sugar swirl. Fans will only be able to get the new Grilled Peaches 'n Cream flavor through June, as it is Baskin-Robbins' June flavor of the month.

Speaking of grilled things, the brand also dropped the perfect gift for the grill master in your life. Just in time for Father's Day, for the first time, the brand is dropping its Grillmaster Cake alongside the return of the fan-favorite seasonal cake, The Cold One Cake.