Baskin-Robbins' March Flavor of the Month Is a New Oreo & Cold Brew Ice Cream

When in doubt, crank a new Oreo flavor out. It's the tactic that Nabisco has been relying on over the past several months and it's a tactic that Baskin-Robbins has wisely picked up on, too. The arrival of March brings a fresh Flavor of the Month at Baskin-Robbins, and this time, it's a brand-new Oreo 'n Cold Brew flavor that looks as delicious as you'd hope.

Oreo 'n Cold Brew is made with a cold brew-flavored ice cream base that features real cold brew concentrate. Chunks of Oreo cookies and a chocolate cookie ribbon are swirled into the mix to balance the bold coffee flavor with a sweet and crunchy element.

Like with other flavors, the Oreo 'n Cold Brew ice cream can be ordered as a scoop, layered into an ice cream cake, or blended into a milkshake.

Baskin-Robbins is also treating its customers with a discount on the new flavor this month. During March, fans can get $2 off a medium Oreo 'n Cold Brew Milkshake if they redeem the offer available in the BR app. How's that for wrapping up the winter season?