Baskin-Robbins’ New Flavor Swirls Watermelon, Raspberry, and Sorbet

It’s an ice cold super summery treat.

By Thrillist News

Published on 4/9/2021 at 5:53 PM

Baskin-Robbins' watermelon swirl sorbet.
Baskin-Robbins

The concept of a “flavor of the month” was the original “national [whatever] day,” if you think about it. But don’t think about it for too long, because Baskin-Robbins’ April flavor looks particularly delicious and the month is already moving fast. 

The new offering, Watermelon Swirl Sorbet, uses the titular flavor as its base, and laces through it a raspberry-flavored ribbon. It’s non-dairy, of course, and it follows January, February, and March’s flavors of the month—the latter of which was a highlight, Oreo 'n Cold Brew.

Though most Baskin-Robbins locations remain open, each one is presently limited to drive-thru where available, carry-out, and curbside pick-up, so no indoor dining or lingering for free samples. Frozen desserts are all but made for eating outside in the sunshine, anyway.

