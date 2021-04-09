Baskin-Robbins’ New Flavor Swirls Watermelon, Raspberry, and Sorbet

The concept of a “flavor of the month” was the original “national [whatever] day,” if you think about it. But don’t think about it for too long, because Baskin-Robbins’ April flavor looks particularly delicious and the month is already moving fast.

The new offering, Watermelon Swirl Sorbet, uses the titular flavor as its base, and laces through it a raspberry-flavored ribbon. It’s non-dairy, of course, and it follows January, February, and March’s flavors of the month—the latter of which was a highlight, Oreo 'n Cold Brew.

Though most Baskin-Robbins locations remain open, each one is presently limited to drive-thru where available, carry-out, and curbside pick-up, so no indoor dining or lingering for free samples. Frozen desserts are all but made for eating outside in the sunshine, anyway.