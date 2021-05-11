Baskin-Robbins Debuts New Graduation Ice Cream Cakes for the Class of 2021

Graduation season is finally here, just in time for folks to start gathering in person yet again. That’s cause for celebration if you ask us, and sometimes, celebrations call for festive ice cream cakes—like these new graduation-themed ones from Baskin-Robbins.

Nothing says “you did it!” like layers of cake and ice cream. The ice cream shop chain, which boasts more than 30 flavors, unveiled three graduation-themed ice cream cake options for you to make your own.

School Spirit Cake: This cold confection features a congratulatory message, piped icing in the colors of your choice, and a graduation cap to top it all off. Simple, to the point, and tasty.

School Spirit PhotoCake: Baskin-Robbins is offering a custom version of that same cake with a personalized photo of your graduate, their school, or really whatever you want.

Diploma Roll Cake: Last, but certainly not least, the company created a diploma roll cake which, as the name suggests, looks like a rolled up diploma. At least you can eat this one.

Each of Baskin-Robbins’ new ice cream cakes can be customized in flavor, too. You select the type of cake and flavor of ice cream you want and your local store will create it for you.

Congrats, grads!