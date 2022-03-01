Baskin-Robbins and Oreo to Drop a New St. Patrick's Day-Themed Ice Cream

It is the beginning of March which means St. Patrick's Day is right around the corner. If you're looking for a new way to celebrate, why not try Baskin-Robbins's new ice cream?

Baskin-Robbins is kicking off the month by dropping the new Golden Oreos Irish Cream ice cream. The unique flavor features Golden Oreo cookie pieces and graham cracker crumbs swirled throughout Irish Cream and Belgian Chocolate flavored ice creams. In an email, the brand told Thrillist that the Belgian Chocolate ice cream elevates the flavor and balances the solid Irish cream flavored ice cream. The Golden Oreo cookie pieces give the ice cream a subtle sweetness, while the ribbon of graham cracker crumbs gives a satisfying crunch and salty-sweet flavor.

The new ice cream will be available at retailers nationwide starting March 1, 2022, but it won't be available forever, so get it while supplies last.