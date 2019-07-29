Baskin-Robbins Is Debuting Its First-Ever Vegan Flavors

Many vegans dream of the day their parents serve them Christmas cookies with a wink and a “they’re dairy-free” -- rarely does this glorious act of compromise exit the fantasy realm. Thankfully, Daddy Baskin-Robbins isn’t your average well-where-do-you-get-your-protein-from relative. The ice cream chain is introducing its first-ever non-dairy, vegan flavors for your sustainable eating pleasure.
The two new flavors are Chocolate Extreme and Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, which sound like fairly safe options for dairy-loving skeptics. They're made with an almond butter and coconut oil base.
“We’re excited to expand our ice cream portfolio into the vegan space and offer our guests increased options,” said Carol Austin, vice president of Baskin-Robbins Marketing. Baskin-Robbins is part of Dunkin' Brands, which has also partnered with Beyond Meat to cook up some plant-based meat in an effort to meet this year’s sustainability goals.
Baskin-Robbins said the plant-based ice cream flavors will be available in stores on August 1.
