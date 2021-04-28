Baskin-Robbins Reveals Fruity Oat Milk Ice Cream as Its May Flavor of the Month

Baskin-Robbins has a history of releasing fun and timely ice cream flavors each month. In March, the brand dropped the iced coffee-adjacent Oreo 'n Cold Brew flavor to celebrate the beginning of spring. In April, we got a refreshing Watermelon Swirl Sorbet, which admittedly sounds better than it tastes. Now, we've been clued in on the company's May Flavor of the Month—and after tasting a sample, we can confirm that it's a winner.

Just in time for the month that transitions society from spring to summer, we're being graced with Non-Dairy Strawberry Streusel, a plant-based ice cream that tastes just as rich as dairy-based flavors but doesn't sit as heavy in your stomach.

Non-Dairy Strawberry Streusel is made with oat milk and filled with cinnamon granola, crumbly streusel, and ribbons of strawberry sauce. It's creamier than you might expect from a dairy-free product, managing to conjure a pleasantly sweet flavor that's not overly saccharine.