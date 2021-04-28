Baskin-Robbins Reveals Fruity Oat Milk Ice Cream as Its May Flavor of the Month
Non-Dairy Strawberry Streusel is the plant-based flavor of spring.
Baskin-Robbins has a history of releasing fun and timely ice cream flavors each month. In March, the brand dropped the iced coffee-adjacent Oreo 'n Cold Brew flavor to celebrate the beginning of spring. In April, we got a refreshing Watermelon Swirl Sorbet, which admittedly sounds better than it tastes. Now, we've been clued in on the company's May Flavor of the Month—and after tasting a sample, we can confirm that it's a winner.
Just in time for the month that transitions society from spring to summer, we're being graced with Non-Dairy Strawberry Streusel, a plant-based ice cream that tastes just as rich as dairy-based flavors but doesn't sit as heavy in your stomach.
Non-Dairy Strawberry Streusel is made with oat milk and filled with cinnamon granola, crumbly streusel, and ribbons of strawberry sauce. It's creamier than you might expect from a dairy-free product, managing to conjure a pleasantly sweet flavor that's not overly saccharine.
"We’re a brand that’s all about creating new flavor experiences and with so many people living plant-based or flexitarian lifestyles today, we couldn’t be more excited to launch our new oatmilk-based option," said Shannon Blakely, VP of marketing & culinary for Baskin-Robbins, in a press release. "We’re so passionate about this new base and Flavor of the Month as it’s not just an evolution of our offerings, but a sign of our passion and commitment to creating what’s 'next' in frozen desserts."
While this is the first oat milk–based flavor at Baskin-Robbins, it won't be the last. The company teased that it will release additional oat milk flavors later in 2021, though we don't know what they'll be just yet.
Between Monday, May 17, and Sunday, May 23, customers can get $5 off their first Baskin-Robbins order of $15 or more on Uber Eats and Postmates. How's that for an incentive to try the new flavor?