Baskin-Robbins' Halloween Lineup Is Here with Spooky Ice Cream Treats

The weather is changing, and so are the flavors we crave, but it's not time to say goodbye to summer treats just yet. Beach days may be a thing of the past for right now, but it's still very much a good time for ice cream, especially because these ice creams are Halloween-themed.

Baskin-Robbins just released its lineup of ice cream flavors and other treats for October. Brace yourself because it's about to get spooky.

The items include:

Trick Oreo Treat: features orange creme Oreo cookies, vanilla ice cream, and Butterfinger and Baby Ruth pieces

"Our guests continue to embrace how Baskin-Robbins innovates with unique offerings that stand out and satisfy those sweet treat cravings," Shannon Blakely, vice president of marketing and culinary at Baskin-Robbins, said in a press release. "This Halloween, we're excited to elevate our traditional Unicorn Cake with a spooky Zombie twist and to bring back a flavor that has resonated with so many Halloween ice cream lovers in recent years."

Along with the ghastly new additions to Baskin-Robbins' menu, the eatery is slashing delivery fees, so you don't even have to leave the comfort of your apartment or pony up extra cash to get the ice cream treats you love delivered. The deal is good from October 8 to October 14, and customers can expect to save $5 on and Halloween cake that costs $35 or more. So, you might as well throw a Halloween party or at least treat yourself.