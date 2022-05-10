Baskin-Robbins Unveils Bubble Tea with Vanilla Ice Cream on Top

In recent years, US chains like Starbucks and Dunkin' have released takes on the wildly popular Taiwanese beverage called Boba or Bubble Tea.

And while there's an entirely separate conversation surrounding the subject of American companies producing these beverages, I'll leave you with the latest Boba news. Baskin-Robbins has unveiled its new Tiger Milk Bubble Tea.

According to the brand, the company is paying homage to the beloved Taiwanese milk tea by releasing its own with bubbly layers of brown sugar syrup and a cool black tea and milk mixture.

"For more than 75 years, Baskin-Robbins has prided itself on bringing new and innovative products to the market. Tiger Milk Bubble Tea is no exception," Vice President of Marketing and Culinary at Baskin-Robbins Jerid Grandinetti said in a press release. "Our team of flavor experts found that consumers were craving new flavors and textures from around the world, which led us to create our take on this delicious beverage inspired by Asian milk teas."

The "tiger stripes" of the brown sugar syrup are drizzled down the sides of the cup and topped with brown sugar popping bubbles. But because this is Baskin-Robbins, the chain added a scoop of vanilla ice cream to finish it off.

The Tiger Milk Bubble Tea is available nationwide this spring and summer.