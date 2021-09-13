Baskin-Robbins Is Scooping a New Fall Flavor Just for September

Looks like fall 2021’s flavor of the season is apple pie, and apples, generally. There is a new apple drink at Starbucks and both an Apple Cranberry Dunkin’ Refresher and an Apple Cranberry Dunkin’ Coconut Refresher. If beverages weren’t enough, there is now ice cream, too.

Baskin-Robbins’ September Flavor of the Month is Inside Out Apple Pie, which is as sweet and delicious as it sounds. It’s a swirl of vanilla ice cream and apple ice cream, filled with apple pieces and pice crust pieces. To finish it all off, cinnamon brown sugar is woven all throughout the treat.

You can order Inside Out Apple Pie various ways, including in a waffle bowl or in a milkshake. The flavor is available starting September 13. In addition to the apple pie ice cream, you can order Quarterback Crunch, which is returning to the Baskin-Robbins menu just in time for football season. Quarterback Crunch is made with vanilla ice cream, chocolate-coated rice crunches, and a caramel swirl.

It seems like regardless of what you’re into this fall (pumpkin spice, football, apples in its various forms, etc.), there’s something sweet to accompany it.