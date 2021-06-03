Baskin-Robbins Has a New Sour Berry Slime Topping

Remember when you were a kid and you'd watch Nickelodeon, dreaming of the day you'd get slimed? OK, maybe that wasn't a shared experience. Regardless, Baskin-Robbins is bringing the lime green slime of our childhoods to ice cream counters across the nation. Its new Sour Berry Slime looks like the green goop you grew up on, only it's edible.

Baskin-Robbins' new topping pairs perfectly with the ice cream scoopery's new June flavor-of-the-month, Summertime Lime, a citrusy treat made for hot days. Sour Berry Slime, meanwhile, is a bright green lemon-lime flavor gel that will punch up whatever your go-to ice cream or shake flavor is. You can add it to any menu item for $0.99, or, once you're hooked, buy a whole bottle for $6.99.

"Baskin-Robbins is bringing out the kid in all of us this summer with the introduction of delicious and edible Sour Berry Slime, paired with the ultimate, tangy Summertime Lime Flavor of the Month, perfect for any hot summer day," Shannon Blakely, vice president of marketing and culinary at Baskin-Robbins, said in a press release. "We're excited to offer this unexpected and refreshing treat to help everyone get their slime on this summer."

You can grab your slime-covered frozen treat when you pop in to pick up one of Baskin-Robbins' new Graduation Ice Cream Cakes. While we don't recommend combining the two, to each their own. These new sheet cakes come in a fun diploma shape, or complete with a photo of the graduate.