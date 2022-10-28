Baskin Robbins' Turkey Cake Is Back Just in Time for Thanksgiving

While not everyone is a fan of turkey, ice cream is always a reliable crowd pleaser. For fans of both, this holiday season you can order a turkey-shaped ice cream cake. Baskin-Robbins is bringing back its sweet signature holiday offering just in time for Thanksgiving.

The sugary freezer-bound fowl is deceptively savory-looking. In reality, the ice cream-based dessert comes outfitted in a sweet caramel praline glaze, your ice cream flavor of choice and sugar cone legs.

The cake seems like the perfect opportunity to gag a grandparent with bad eyesight, give your vegetarian aunt a scare, or perhaps just make your dessert look a little bit more festive. Whatever the reason, you should know that each cake costs $44.99 and will feed eight to 12 people, or one brave relative with a strong stomach and some Lactaid on deck. You can either pick up a pre-made cake or pre-order it online to customize it.

The turkey cake is available in one of 19 flavors: Oreo Cookies n' Cream, October's Flavor of the Month - Spicy 'n Spooky, November's Flavor of the Month - Cookie Butter, Chocolate, Chocolate Chip, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Churro Dulce de Leche, German Chocolate Cake, Jamoca, Jamoca Almond Fudge, Made with Snickers, Mint Chocolate Chip, Old Fashioned Butter Pecan, Peanut Butter n' Chocolate, Pistachio Almond, Pralines n' Cream, Pumpkin Cheesecake, Reese's Peanut Butter Cup, Rocky Road, Vanilla.