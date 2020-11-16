Baskin-Robbins' Carvable Turkey Ice Cream Cake Is Back for Thanksgiving
Fine art or nightmare fuel?
Savory foods and ice cream cake generally don't mesh well, but Baskin-Robbins' elaborate Turkey Ice Cream Cake makes it work... kind of. If anything, the chain's frozen Thanksgiving dessert looks too much like a roast turkey, something most people don't expect to see when they walk into a dessert shop.
The novel Turkey Cake feeds eight to 12 people and can be found at Baskin-Robbins stores nationwide through the month of November. The suggested retail price is $32.99, but it's worth noting that it can run higher in some locations. It features a caramel praline "glaze," two sugar cone "legs," and a bed of frosting "garnish" to really sell the look. (Thankfully, the recipe doesn't call for any actual turkey.)
It's available in one of 15 ice cream flavors: Oreo Cookies 'n Creme, Chocolate, Chocolate Chip, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Jamoca, Jamoca Almond Fudge, Snickers, Reese's Peanut Butter Cup, Mint Chocolate Chip, Old Fashioned Butter Pecan, Rocky Road, Vanilla, Very Berry Strawberry, Pistachio Almond, and Pralines 'n Cream.
For jokesters, it's a great Thanksgiving dinner gag. For vegetarians, it's a yummier alternative to tofurkey. And for Baskin-Robbins cake decorators, we can only assume it's a nightmare. In any case, it's a head-turner that's stirred up conversation since it debuted in the '70s.
it is once again that time of year where the only thought in my brain is baskin robbins turkey cake pic.twitter.com/92h2KK63IH— pasha 🦑 (@PashaMcguigan) November 13, 2020
Baskin-Robbins brings back the turkey cake.— Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) November 16, 2020
I can't decide whether I'm ok with this. pic.twitter.com/j9LxvsbJM7
I absolutely agree that cake should look like cake and that fondant is disgusting, but I do have state my exception: the Baskin Robbins turkey ice cream cake. I’m sorry, it’s both very funny and delicious. A certified Friendsgiving hit. pic.twitter.com/bjHDBIfUOa— Melanie (@MelanieAnnRose) July 12, 2020
Since all cake-cutting rules fly out the window with a dessert this funky, Baskin-Robbins even created a tutorial on how to "carve" into its masterpiece when the time to feast arrives.
Baskin-Robbins' other November holiday treats include Pumpkin Cheesecake Ice Cream , filled with gingersnap pieces and cinnamon cream cheese, and the Harvest Swirl Cake, made with your choice of cake and ice cream and topped with bright leaves and pumpkins.
The company recommends placing cake orders at least 24 hours in advance since stores' in-freezer availability varies.
