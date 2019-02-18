Here's Why People Are Debating Bath Towels on Social Media

It would be surprising no matter what, but given the chaos in the White House, it's shocking that the weirdest thing happening on social media over the long Presidents' Day weekend has been a debate about bath towels. The bath towel debate has turned into a hydra on Twitter. Every time you think you've lopped off a head, two more grow in its place.
It started with the user @Advil, who asked followers for input on a debate they were having with their girlfriend. "What is the correct number of towels to own?" they wrote. It's open-ended but also feels like a Family Feud question. There's a small range of answers most people will give and that's about it. Right?
There was a boatload of responses. One that garnered a lot of feedback came from Huffington Post writer Yashar Ali, who suggested you should own a whole lot of towels and capped it off with "preferably more."
That tweet raised very legitimate concerns. Does he have an entire room of the house dedicate to towels? What the hell is a bath sheet? What is the proper people-to-towel ratio? People on Twitter had a lot of opinions.
Discussion over bath sheets became its own thing entirely.
The partner of @Advil, @annathropolgy, doesn't look like she'll be weighing in with what they've decided is the correct answer. Guess you just have to go with whatever number sparks joy.
