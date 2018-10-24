Intense Battle Between a Cockroach and Hornet Has an Ending You Won’t See Coming

If you've long wondered what would happen if M. Night Shyamalan directed a National Geographic program, your train has arrived. Kind of.
In a video uploaded Sunday to the YouTube channel of Khalid Alomani, a cockroach and what appears to be a hornet have an intense battle. Details about whether or not the owner of the channel actually filmed this battle aren't specified in the video description. Nonetheless, the battle rivals the timeless duel between Mark Wahlberg and the whispering grasses or whatever the hell as going on in The Happening.
It's a no holds barred battle to the death. The video of this fight is incredible without a twist ending. The hornet pulled off two legs from the cockroach!
However, that's not the last of the surprises in the video. Before you can say, 'It was water the whole time!' a lizard of some kind jumps out and ends the fight by swallowing the cockroach and the hornet. The only thing this video is missing is narration by David Attenborough. Then it would be as good of an idea for a TV series as that Plain White T's song that's actually going to be a show.
