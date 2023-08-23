This Hotel Wants to Pay Your Dog (and You) $10,000 to Be Its Next Pet Ambassador

If you're convinced your dog is the cutest pet on earth, it is time to test your theory.

To celebrate National Dog Day on August 26, hotel brand Baymont by Wyndham is officially launching a search to find the "Baymont Buddy of the Year." This year marks the second time a pup has been crowned with the adorable title.

What they're looking for is the best boy (or girl!) out there when it comes to dogs. To become the brand's official pet ambassador, your four-legged friend must be well-trained, photogenic, and just plain cute. If selected, your dog will become the star of Baymont’s new digital marketing campaign, and it will be featured nationwide.

Don't worry, you'll get perks, too! The owner of the selected dog will receive $5,000, a two-night stay for the campaign photo shoot—which will be held in Albuquerque, New Mexico or another location to be determined by Baymont—plus a $5,000 travel stipend and an upgrade to Wyndham Rewards Diamond status.

"For many of our guests, family vacations just wouldn't be complete without their four-legged family members, which is why we're recognizing one special dog who exemplifies what it means to be the ultimate travel companion," Greg Giordano, the company's brand leader and vice president of operations, said in a statement. "With hundreds of pet-friendly hotels, Baymont's signature hometown hospitality embraces the joy and companionship of travel, especially with our furry friends."

The photoshoot, which the winner and their owner will be required to attend, will take place on a mutually agreed date between November 2023 and February 2024. To apply, you must submit a photo of your pup along with a 250-word paragraph detailing why you think your pet is the best candidate for the job. You have until 11:59 on September 19 to apply, and you can do so right here. Winners will be announced on or about October 17.