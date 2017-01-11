Baby Iguana's Heart-Pounding Flight From Den of Snakes Is Nature's Super Bowl

In these divisive times, the nation needs something to come together about. That thing might be the BBC's Planet Earth II. How can that be known? Because this footage of a baby iguana fleeing a den of snakes is uniting humanity. Because, oh my god, this is the best damn thing ever.

It's unanimous. This chase scene from Planet Earth II is riveting. It's tenser than watching Daniel Craig leap from rooftop to rooftop to yet another rooftop as James Bond. Watch the full chase below.